Switzerland Rejects Motion to Recognize Palestine



The Swiss National Council voted on April 28, 2026, to reject a motion that would have formally recognized the State of Palestine.



The proposal was defeated 116 votes to 66, aligning with an earlier decision by the Council of States.





The outcome followed a recommendation from the Foreign Policy Committee, which concluded that the geopolitical conditions for such a move have not yet been met.





Switzerland’s position reflects its long-standing policy of neutrality and mediation. The government maintains that recognition of a Palestinian state should come through a negotiated two-state solution, rather than a unilateral step.





Despite supporting a peaceful resolution, the Swiss parliament has consistently held this stance, rejecting similar proposals in 2024 and 2025 as well.