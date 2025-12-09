LAWYERS ABANDON MUNDUBILE, MUKANDILA IN BILL 7 CASE



LAWYERS representing politicians Brian Mundubile and Celestine Mukandila in a case the duo is challenging President Hakainde Hichilema’s eligibility to contest elections have withdrawn their services.





Messrs Joseph Chirwa and Company has submitted before the Constitutional Court that it will no longer act for the petitioners, Mr Mundubile and Mr Mukandila.





“Take note that Messrs Joseph Chirwa and Company has withdrawn as advocates for the petitioners in this matter,” the notice of withdrawal as advocates reads in part.



In this petition, Mr Mundubile and Mr Mukandila accuse the President of breaching the Constitution by initiating Bill 7, allegedly without public consultation.





Mr Mundubile, a Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful, and Mr Mukandila, faction PF secretary general, cited Mr Hichilema and Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha as respondents.





The petitioners alleged that the President acted unilaterally in restarting a constitutional amendment process without broad public consultation, a move they say was previously declared unconstitutional by the ConCourt.





They cite a June 2025 ConCourt judgment, which ruled that any future amendments “must be” people-driven and led by independent experts.





The petitioners claim that the above directive was ignored by the President, by him allowing the minister of Justice to proceed with drafting and preparing to table the bill in Parliament.





They contend that President Hichilema continues to act contrary to his duties and functions as conferred on him by the Constitution, and has breached his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.



Zambia Daily Mail