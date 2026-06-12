LEAVE DORA SILIYA ALONE – A QUESTION THAT CUTS DEEP INTO POLITICAL REALITY- SHE IS NEUTRAL IN THIS ELECTION





By Hon Oster Chali Halutaka



Ba Dora Siliya has raised a simple but powerful question, and she should not be attacked for it. She asked: who among today’s opposition leaders can be trusted with Zambia’s US$6.7 billion foreign reserves built under President Hakainde Hichilema?





Foreign reserves are the country’s financial cushion. They stabilise the Kwacha, help pay for essential imports like fuel and medicines, and build confidence in the economy. When reserves are strong, the economy breathes. When they are depleted, pressure builds quickly—currency weakens, prices rise, and hardship increases.





This question has also sent a clear political signal and, for many in the opposition, it has caused unease. Even they understand that on this front, the current administration has scored strongly in rebuilding and safeguarding reserves, something that cannot easily be dismissed in economic debate.





It is also a reminder that some of the same political actors in today’s opposition were part of previous systems that saw reserves run down while public resources were often diverted toward short-term political spending, including cadre-linked disbursements.





In the end, the debate is not emotional—it is about economic stewardship and track record.





Zambians are left with one central question: who can be trusted to protect these hard-earned gains and keep the economy stable?





For many, the answer points to continuity under President Hakainde Hichilema.