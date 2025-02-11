LEAVE ECL ALONE – SHAKAFUSWA TELLS UPND



It’s truly astonishing—and frankly, quite pathetic—that the UPND leadership can’t stop obsessing over Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), a man they claim is “finished.” They defeated him in 2021 by over 1.8 million votes, yet his name still dominates their conversations, speeches, and press releases. If he’s so politically irrelevant, why can’t they let go?



Let’s deal with the facts. In 2016, ECL won by a narrow margin of 22,000 votes, and yet, nearly eight years later, UPND’s chief consultant, Mark Simuuwe, along with President Hichilema himself, still seem fixated on him. If they truly believe he’s no longer a factor, why does he remain central to their political rhetoric? Isn’t it time they moved on?



It becomes even more absurd when you consider that the loudest voices keeping ECL’s name alive are failed politicians—people with no real political weight left, who are now dragging UPND backward into a debate that should have ended in 2021. Many of these figures were once part of the PF administration but failed to lead with the conviction and decisiveness that ECL demonstrated in office. Now, they invoke his name to mask their own irrelevance.



Take Mark Simuuwe, for instance—posting at 03:40 in the morning about ECL, a man he insists is no longer a factor. Why the obsession? Could it be that UPND is so insecure that even a supposedly “finished” ECL is still giving them sleepless nights? The reality is clear: despite all their bravado, ECL remains an invisible force looming over their every move. Their relentless references to him reek of fear, not confidence.



The truth is, the people have spoken. The UPND’s inability to stop talking about ECL suggests they are desperate to deflect from their own failures. Instead of governing, they’re stuck in the past, using ECL as a convenient scapegoat. If their so-called “new dawn” government is truly charting a better course for Zambia, why do they keep dredging up an old name?



Could it be that their promises of economic revival, job creation, and better governance have already fallen flat? That they have little to show for their time in office? The irony is that while they struggle to deliver, they find comfort in blaming ECL—a leader under whom Zambia saw historic infrastructure development, poverty reduction, and job creation.



If UPND were serious about progress, they would abandon this tired narrative and focus on fixing the country’s pressing issues. But they can’t, because deep down, they know they are failing. Their continued focus on ECL isn’t just an admission of insecurity—it’s an indictment of their own incompetence.



Zambians didn’t vote for UPND to keep talking about Lungu. They voted for change. They voted for leadership. They voted for a better future. Yet, all they’ve gotten is a government fixated on the past, propped up by figures like Kabimba and Dora who contribute nothing but noise.



It’s time for UPND to stop using ECL’s name as a crutch. The era of distractions is over. If they have any vision for Zambia, they should prove it with action—not excuses. The people deserve better.



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Member – Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders