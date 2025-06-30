Leavitt melts down as leaked Iranian call disputes Trump bomb claim

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt strongly disputed details from an intercepted Iranian call that suggested damage to the country’s nuclear program was not as extensive as President Donald Trump has claimed.

On Sunday, The Washington Postfirst reported the existence of signals intelligence, which included Iranian government officials discussing the recent U.S. attack on nuclear facilities.

“The communication, intended to be private, included Iranian government officials speculating as to why the strikes directed by President Donald Trump were not as destructive and extensive as they anticipated, these people said,” the Post noted.

For his part, Trump has claimed that Iran’s nuclear program was “completely and totally obliterated.”

Leavitt did not deny that the call had been intercepted but disagreed with conclusions suggesting Trump’s statements were wrong.

“It’s shameful that The Washington Post is helping people commit felonies by publishing out-of-context leaks,” she told the paper. “The notion that unnamed Iranian officials know what happened under hundreds of feet of rubble is nonsense. Their nuclear weapons program is over.”

A senior U.S. intelligence official also told the Post that “one slice of signals intelligence on its own does not reflect the full intelligence picture.”

“A single phone call between unnamed Iranians is not the same as an intelligence assessment, which takes into account a body of evidence, with multiple sources and methods,” the person insisted.