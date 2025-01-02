Lebron James says playing for many years is possible for him but he certainly won’t

LeBron James is now 40 and has revealed that he could play for many more years at the top level, yet will certainly not be doing that.

King James expressed his desire to finish his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and said: “I think that’s the plan. I would love for it to end here.”

He revealed in an interview that he could maintain his high-level performance for about five to seven years but indicated he has no plans of playing for that long.

“To be honest, if I really wanted to, I’d probably play this game at a high level for about another… it’s weird that I might say this, but probably about another five to seven years, if I wanted to,” he said. “But I’m not going to do that.”

James also stated that once he retires, he does not intend to return to the game and ruled out the possibility of coming back from retirement like some iconic athletes have.

“No no, but I will miss the hell out of it for sure,” King James said. “But I won’t walk away and come back. No.”

Since he joined the Lakers in 2018, LeBron James has been key in leading the team to an NBA championship in 2020.

This season, he continues to perform at an elite level and Is averaging 23.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game, despite suffering some fitness issues.

Though he’s opened up on his future, James remains committed to finishing his career with the Lakers and will be aiming to avoid any further transitions.

“I came here to finish the last stage of my career and to finish it off here,” he said. “Hopefully I don’t have to go nowhere before my career is over.”

King James is now 40 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA stars in history.

He has featured in the NBA for 22 successive seasons and continues to smash records as his retirement beckons.

It is a delight for many fans to still see him competing at such a ‘high level’, playing alongside his son Bronny James.

The Lakers have come under pressure this season in James’ short absence. However, they seem to have found the much-needed consistency after his return and with James in their fold, they’ve got a shot at securing titles at the end of the season.