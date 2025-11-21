LeBron James shares candid update on relationship with son Bronny since he moved to his own place

Los Angeles Lakers legend, LeBron James, has offered a candid glimpse into his relationship with his son, Bronny.

NBA veteran LeBron made his long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday night, putting up a double-double in his 2025 season debut against the Utah Jazz.

In a post-game interview following the Lakers’ 140–126 win over the Utah Jazz on November 18, LeBron acknowledged that they “don’t talk as much” now that Bronny, who turned 21 on October 6, has his own place.

LeBron said: ‘He’s not a resident anymore, so we don’t talk as much. He has his own place. But he’s great.’

‘It’s been great to see and to watch [his growth]. And he’s still young. He turned 21 not too long ago. He’s still learning and getting better with each and every rep.’

Bronny, 21, has made 10 appearances for the Lakers during the current season, averaging 11.1 minutes of action per game.

During those games, Bronny is averaging 2.1 points-per-game, 0.9 rebounds-per-game and 1.8 assists-per-game.