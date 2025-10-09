LeBron James sued by diehard fan who claims Lakers legend duped him out of hundreds of dollars

A Los Angeles Lakers fan has reportedly sued LeBron James over the NBA legend’s ‘The Second Decision’ announcement, alleging that it duped him out of hundreds of dollars.

Andrew Garcia, 29, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County, claiming that he believed that the Lakers icon had hinted that he would be retiring when he teased the incoming big announcement.

On Monday, James shared a video that teased ‘The Second Decision’ – a clear nod to the announcement over his move from Cleveland to Miami back in 2010, convincing many basketball fans that the 40-year-old was preparing to announce the end of his playing career ahead of his 23rd NBA season

However, when the news eventually broke on Tuesday, it was revealed that James’s post was, in fact, an advert for his new collaboration with Hennessy, having signed a creative partnership with the brand last year.

Now, Garcia claims that James owes him $865.66 after he raced to Ticketmaster following Monday’s teaser to snatch up tickets to what he believed would be the basketball star’s final matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to TMZ.

Garcia says that he purchased two tickets worth $432.83 for the matchup, which is slated for March 31, 2026.

He has now accused James of ‘fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery.’

‘I wouldn’t have purchased it if he wasn’t going to retire. Plain and simple,’ Garcia told TMZ.

James will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026 season, when he will be 41, leaving many to believe that it could be his final year in the league.