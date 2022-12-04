Let Us Mourn Cde Tutwa In Dignity. We Cannot Afford To Exhibit Sentiments Of Hatred Even In Death- Chipenzi

LET US MOURN CDE TUTWA IN DIGNITY. WE CANNOT AFFORD TO EXHIBIT SENTIMENTS OF HATRED EVEN IN DEATH

Each human being has friends who are closer and able to know abit much about that person but not all of about him or her.

There are those who claim to know somebody from a distant and yet they know nothing apart from hearsays, innuendos and speculations.

This is the type of people who are good at propaganda and carriers of misinformation about a person.

Most politicians don’t know each other but will speak and claim to know each other well yet not.

This is why one politician clearly started that he did not one of his erstwhile vice-president of the party and republic even when they were in the same party for years on account that they were not drinkmates.

Because of their frequent meetings at political meetings, events and boardrooms some of them is a passport enough to claim comprehensive knowledge about the other..

In life, even your so called closest friends, wives, husbands, relatives and children may not know you better than you know yourself.

They may only know a fraction and most times outdated knowledge of you.

This is why even in the Bible, Jesus, out of the 12 disciples he ate with, walked with and did all kinds of things together while on earth, four (4) (Mark, Luke, Matthew & John) who wrote about Jesus’ account on earth during their time, did with varying accounts of his life, works and death on earth, his resurrection and ascension to heaven.

No wonder at one time Jesus rebuked his own disciples: how long am I going to be with you…

No one told the whole truth about Jesus’ life, works, death etc and what about us who are never with our friends all the time.

The chances of describing people of who they are and are not is high because each one keeps his/her own inner secret, what we see and hear are just clouds.

We just have limited knowledge of each other and so let us always be mindful of this fact.

My feel is, let us mourn our colleague, TUTWA, WITH SOME LEVEL OF DIGNITY AS WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HIM IS JUST 1/100.

LET US PUT POLITICS ASIDE AND OUR DISAGREEMENTS ON various issuses on abeyance as HIS SOCIAL AND POLITICAL CONDUCT WHILE HE LIVED, WE MAY NOT HAVE A FULL ACCOUNT OF IT.

He has children, relatives, brothers, parents and spouse who may get injured forever and never to forgive those demeaning him in death when they did fail to do so when he was alive.

HE IS LIFELESS NOW TO DEFEND HIMSELF AND NO FRIEND HAS THE WHOLE TRUTH TO DEFEND HIM ACCEPT HIMSELF.

SO LET US NOT TORMENT THE MAN IN DEATH, LET HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.

LET US NOT SOW SEEDS OF HATRED IN HIS CHILDREN AGAINST THOSE SPEAKING EVIL OF THEIR LATE FATHER BUT SEEDS OF LOVE FOR MANKIND AND HUMANITY.

GOOD MORNING.

Chipenzi GM