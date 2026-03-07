When George Lwandamina coached the Chipolopolo Boys
Let’s take a look at some of the major tournaments George Lwandamina participated in when he coached the Chipolopolo Boys between May 2015 and September 2016;
Lwandamina who is now 62, was appointed Chipolopolo Boys coach after Honor Janza was unceremoniously fired after Zambia’s first round exit at the 2015 AFCON held in Equatorial Guinea
Lwandamina majorly led Zambia at two COSAFA Cup tournaments, one CHAN tournament, preliminary round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and all the six final round qualifiers for the 2017 AFCON.
He doubled up as ZESCO United coach and took the club to a historic semifinal in the CAF Champions League in 2016.
Here is a summary;
1. 2015 COSAFA Cup
Zambia entered the competition at the quarterfinal stage but unfortunately lost to eventual winners Namibia who won their first ever title.
Zambia 0-0 Namibia
Post-Match Penalties : 4-5
2. 2016 CHAN (Qualifiers)
Preliminary Round
Namibia 2-1 Zambia(1st Leg)
Zambia 2-1 Namibia (2nd Leg)
Zambia won 6-5 on post-match penalties.
First Round
Zambia 3-0 Mozambique (1st Leg)
Mozambique 1-1 Zambia (2nd Leg)
Zambia qualified for the final tournament.
3. 2016 CHAN (Finals)
Group Stage
Zimbabwe 0-1 Zambia
Uganda 0-1 Zambia
Zambia 0-0 Mali
Quarterfinals
Zambia 0-0 Guinea
Guinea won 5-4 on post-match penalties.
Chipolopolo Boys were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage without conceding a goal.
4. 2016 COSAFA Cup
Zambia once again entered the competition at the quarterfinal stage as one of the top ranked teams.
Quarterfinal
Zambia 0-0 Swaziland (Now Eswatini)
Eswatini won 4-2 on post-match penalties.
Zambia were eliminated and dropped to the parallel Plate tournament.
Plate
Semifinal
Lesotho 2-3 Zambia
Final
Zambia 0-1 Namibia
5. 2017 FIFA World Cup (Preliminary Qualifiers)
Zambia entered the qualifiers at the second round stage as one of the top 27 ranked African nations.
Second Round
Sudan 0-1 Zambia(1st Leg)
Zambia 2-0 Sudan (2nd Leg)
Zambia advanced to the final round of qualifiers but Lwandamina was sacked a few days before the final round qualifiers began and Wedson Nyirenda took over.
6. 2017 AFCON(Final Round Qualifiers)
Zambia 0-0 Guinea Bissau
Kenya 1-2 Zambia
Zambia 1-1 Congo Brazzaville
Congo Brazzaville 1-1 Zambia
Guinea Bissau 3-2 Zambia
Zambia 1-1 Kenya
Zambia failed to qualify for the 2017 AFCON after recording one win, four draws and one loss. They were eliminated with one game to spare and gifted Guinea Bissau a first AFCON qualification.
The Zambia versus Kenya match played on September 4, 2016, at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was Lwandamina’s final match as Chipolopolo Boys coach, he was replaced by Nyirenda who on October 8, that year, lost 2-1 to Nigeria in the opening fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Last night, FAZ announced the appointment of Lwandamina as the interim Chipolopolo Boys coach, taking over from Moses Sichone.
✅Qualified for 2016 CHAN
✅Qualified for 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Third Round
❌ Eliminated in 2015 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals
❌ Eliminated in 2016 CHAN quarterfinals
❌ Eliminated in 2016 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals
❌ Failed to Qualify for 2017 AFCON
Looking at his previous record, is he the right man to stir the Chipolopolo Boys to triumph?
