When George Lwandamina coached the Chipolopolo Boys



Let’s take a look at some of the major tournaments George Lwandamina participated in when he coached the Chipolopolo Boys between May 2015 and September 2016;





Lwandamina who is now 62, was appointed Chipolopolo Boys coach after Honor Janza was unceremoniously fired after Zambia’s first round exit at the 2015 AFCON held in Equatorial Guinea





Lwandamina majorly led Zambia at two COSAFA Cup tournaments, one CHAN tournament, preliminary round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and all the six final round qualifiers for the 2017 AFCON.



He doubled up as ZESCO United coach and took the club to a historic semifinal in the CAF Champions League in 2016.





Here is a summary;



1. 2015 COSAFA Cup



Zambia entered the competition at the quarterfinal stage but unfortunately lost to eventual winners Namibia who won their first ever title.





Zambia 0-0 Namibia

Post-Match Penalties : 4-5



2. 2016 CHAN (Qualifiers)



Preliminary Round



Namibia 2-1 Zambia(1st Leg)





Zambia 2-1 Namibia (2nd Leg)

Zambia won 6-5 on post-match penalties.



First Round



Zambia 3-0 Mozambique (1st Leg)



Mozambique 1-1 Zambia (2nd Leg)





Zambia qualified for the final tournament.



3. 2016 CHAN (Finals)



Group Stage



Zimbabwe 0-1 Zambia

Uganda 0-1 Zambia

Zambia 0-0 Mali





Quarterfinals



Zambia 0-0 Guinea

Guinea won 5-4 on post-match penalties.



Chipolopolo Boys were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage without conceding a goal.





4. 2016 COSAFA Cup



Zambia once again entered the competition at the quarterfinal stage as one of the top ranked teams.





Quarterfinal



Zambia 0-0 Swaziland (Now Eswatini)



Eswatini won 4-2 on post-match penalties.



Zambia were eliminated and dropped to the parallel Plate tournament.





Plate



Semifinal



Lesotho 2-3 Zambia



Final



Zambia 0-1 Namibia





5. 2017 FIFA World Cup (Preliminary Qualifiers)



Zambia entered the qualifiers at the second round stage as one of the top 27 ranked African nations.





Second Round



Sudan 0-1 Zambia(1st Leg)



Zambia 2-0 Sudan (2nd Leg)



Zambia advanced to the final round of qualifiers but Lwandamina was sacked a few days before the final round qualifiers began and Wedson Nyirenda took over.





6. 2017 AFCON(Final Round Qualifiers)



Zambia 0-0 Guinea Bissau

Kenya 1-2 Zambia

Zambia 1-1 Congo Brazzaville

Congo Brazzaville 1-1 Zambia

Guinea Bissau 3-2 Zambia

Zambia 1-1 Kenya





Zambia failed to qualify for the 2017 AFCON after recording one win, four draws and one loss. They were eliminated with one game to spare and gifted Guinea Bissau a first AFCON qualification.





The Zambia versus Kenya match played on September 4, 2016, at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was Lwandamina’s final match as Chipolopolo Boys coach, he was replaced by Nyirenda who on October 8, that year, lost 2-1 to Nigeria in the opening fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.





Last night, FAZ announced the appointment of Lwandamina as the interim Chipolopolo Boys coach, taking over from Moses Sichone.





✅Qualified for 2016 CHAN

✅Qualified for 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

❌ Eliminated in 2015 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals

❌ Eliminated in 2016 CHAN quarterfinals

❌ Eliminated in 2016 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals

❌ Failed to Qualify for 2017 AFCON





Looking at his previous record, is he the right man to stir the Chipolopolo Boys to triumph?



Compiled By: Prosper Chaile -THE Legendary Kapyopyo



