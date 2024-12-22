Lil Baby Explains Why He Will Never Get Legally Married

Lil Baby has been doing press at an unprecedented level in promotion of his new album WHAM. The rapper typically likes to keep to himself, but he has been incredibly forthright about his personal life and his stances on various topics. One of the most intriguing topics came about during an appearance on the Lil Yachty podcast A Safe Place. Lil Baby was asked whether he would consider getting married at some point in the future. He made it clear that legally speaking, he has no interest in tying the knot.

Lil Baby has nothing against romance, but he doesn’t feel the need to go through the legal steps needed to become man and wife. That’s what he told Lil Yachty, at least. “Prenups don’t mean nothing,” the ATL rapper asserted. “It’s no thing that you can marry a woman and then she don’t get nothing.” Baby added that he would prefer to establish a marriage on his own terms. He wants to go about his love life without the financial risks that come with paperwork. “It’s ways for her to get something, regardless once y’all get married,” Lil Baby noted. “I give a girl $10 million ring, $10 million wedding, no paperwork.”

Lil Baby believes that a personal vow should be more than enough to bind two people, romantically. “That’s my offer,” the rapper asserted. “I vow til death do us part, we married.” Lil Yachty tried to pose different situations in which being legally married would benefit the rapper. Lil Baby wasn’t going for it, though. Even if he was in an accident, or sent to prison, the rapper said he “wouldn’t give a damn” about the benefits. He also wanted to account for the possibility of feelings changing with a partner as he gets older. “That could change when I get older,” the rapper noted. “I don’t really see that.”

Lil Baby also discussed his stance on “snitches” during his Safe Place discussion. He told Lil Yachty that he does not make music with rappers he considers to be snitches. His reasoning? He doesn’t feel like his lyrics would come across as convincing in collaboration with someone who doesn’t share his values. “It boils down to what we rapping about,” he explained. “We can’t rap about that if you did that. If I was making Christmas music, then I don’t give a damn what you did.”