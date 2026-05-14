Lil Tjay has opened up about his past issues with Offset, claiming their fallout started over money.





Speaking during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Lil Tjay said he once gave Offset $10,000 at a casino after the former Migos rapper allegedly asked people around him for financial help.





According to Tjay, the tension started when he later asked Offset about paying the money back. “Asking for the money back made him get all tough,” Tjay claimed during the interview.





He also alleged that Offset later threw cash at strippers in front of him, which he viewed as disrespectful. The comments come weeks after authorities said Offset was shot during a fight outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 6.





According to reports from the FBI and Seminole Police Department, the incident involved a large group, including Lil Tjay, who was later arrested in connection with the altercation. Offset was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot and was later released following treatment.





Despite the incident, Lil Tjay said he no longer cares about the money and insisted he has moved on from the dispute. Representatives for Offset have not publicly responded to the claims.