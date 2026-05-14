Billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote has explained why he prefers staying in hotels rather than owning luxury homes abroad, saying he sold his properties in the United States and the United Kingdom to focus fully on building businesses in Nigeria.





According to him, maintaining expensive foreign properties creates distractions and extra responsibilities that can take attention away from long-term business goals. He said the decision helped him simplify his lifestyle and remain more focused on his industrial investments.





“When I decided to go into the industry, you know what I did? I sold all my properties in the US. I had two houses in the US, big mansions, and I had a house in the UK. I wanted to really sit in Nigeria and concentrate,” Dangote said.





He explained that owning holiday homes often comes with obligations that interfere with productivity and personal focus.





“Sometimes when you own a holiday home anywhere, you have to create that time to go and use that property. So now my life is very simple. Wherever I go, I use hotels; I pay. When I leave, nobody will call me and say I have a burst pipe or something is wrong,” he added





Dangote also stressed that discipline, vision, and long-term planning remain key to his success, noting that his businesses are guided by clear targets.





“So I’m committed to what I do, and I just don’t do things; I always create a vision. It’s just like now; we created a vision for 2030. So, I know I have a target to meet. I just don’t do business. All my businesses are targeted,” he said.





He further explained that many of his investments are driven by a desire to reduce dependence on imports through local production.





“I first of all look at what we need as a people. What is it that we are supposed to be producing, and what are we importing? So we do what you call backward integration,” he said.





“We produce what the people need, and we are now producing things that, when you wake up as a human being every morning, you must use part of what we produce.”