Xavier Chungu rearrested shortly after his release from police custody

BREAKING: Xavier Chungu Rearrested



Liberal Democrats Party President and presidential candidate Xavier Chungu has been rearrested shortly after his release from police custody, his legal team has confirmed.





This comes after the Lusaka High Court granted Mr. Chungu bail yesterday and was released from custody today, to allow him to campaign ahead of this year’s highly anticipated presidential election.





His lawyers however state that authorities have slapped additional charges on him, building on top of the eleven charges he was already facing.