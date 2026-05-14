BREAKING: Obama Puts Trump on Blast With Four Words: “Because I Did It”



Barack Obama sat down with Stephen Colbert and delivered the most surgical takedown of Trump’s Iran policy that four words can accomplish. Asked why Trump called the 2015 nuclear deal “the worst deal of all time,” Obama didn’t hesitate.





“Because I did it,” he said. “Which is fine. That seems to be a pattern.”



The remark cuts to the bone because it’s accurate. Obama’s team negotiated an internationally verified agreement that removed 97% of Iran’s enriched uranium without a shot fired, without a body count, and without closing the Strait of Hormuz. The deal had inspection mechanisms, international backing, and measurable results.





Trump scrapped it anyway in 2018, offered no alternative, and watched Iran resume enrichment. Now, years later, his administration is eyeing military action and a naval blockade to accomplish what diplomacy already had under control.





When Colbert noted that Trump claimed the deal simply didn’t work, Obama wasn’t buying the premise. “It’s not clear that he didn’t believe that it didn’t work. He just said it didn’t work,” Obama said, drawing a line between evidence and ego.





Any new agreement being discussed today would almost certainly mirror the core structure of the 2015 deal, which makes Trump’s decade of sabotage look even more pointless in hindsight.