Lil Wayne Reconciles With Kendrick Lamar Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rapper Lil Wayne says he has congratulated and encouraged Kendrick Lamar as the Not Like Us hitmaker prepared for the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.

He made this known during the Skip Bayless Show on YouTube, touching on the previous controversies surrounding Kendrick’s choice for the event.

Addressing the issue, Lil Wayne noted he would one day get the opportunity to headline the show just as his compatriot had his chance.

“I wanna get to the point where I’m undeniable… I want them to walk in there and have 10 other choices, and whoever’s in charge says ‘No, you have to go with him,” he stated.

There were lots of social media reactions when Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Halftime show. Some musicians congratulated him, but Lil Wayne had some reservations.

Barely a week after Kendrick Lamar got the nod, the Mirror composer expressed disappointment about not being chosen for the concert.

In an Instagram Live post, he expressed gratitude to those who spoke on his behalf following the snub, indicating that he was quite “heartbroken.”

“First of all, I wanna say forgive me for the delay…I wanna say, first of all, I had to get strength. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking,” he stated.

“I wanna say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and the support out there. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back. That hurt. Hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” he added.

The Lolipop rapper also blamed himself for not preparing mentally for the “disappointment,” but he would look forward to brighter days in the future.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position as somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that.”

“But you all are truly amazing. When I felt down about not getting this chance, you reminded me that I’m nothing without you. That’s a powerful truth. This experience broke me, and I’m trying to rebuild myself…” he noted. Kendrick Lamar was announced by the NFL as the lead performer for the event in 2025, following which music legend Jay-Z expressed support and endorsement.