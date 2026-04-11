LINDSEY GRAHAM BACKS TRUMP 100% ON IRAN — TELLS MULLAHS “TAKE THE DEAL OR YOU’RE GONNA REGRET IT”



Senator Lindsey Graham just shut down every armchair critic of President Trump’s handling of Iran with one simple question.





In a fiery Fox News appearance, Graham declared:



“To all these people who want to criticize Trump, what did you do with Iran?”





He continued: “He’s the first guy that’s taken this regime on. He destroyed their nuclear capability. He has obliterated their missile program. We’re not done yet. I hope we can end it through diplomacy but I’ll tell you this to the Iranians: I just talked to Trump today. If you don’t take this deal, you’re gonna regret it.”





Graham made it crystal clear: “President @realDonaldTrump is the only man who has ever put action behind his words, and I’m with him 100%.”