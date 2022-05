LIONS KILL CATTLE AND GOAT AT DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA’S FARM

By Chisha Chitalu in Shimabala

Lions in the early hours of today killed three cattle and a goat at former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s farm in Kafue’s Shimabala area situated near the market.

Shimabala Ward Councilor John Mikaya confirmed the incident to Kafue Times in an interview.

-Kafue Times