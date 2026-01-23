LISWANISO REPORTED TO ECZ OVER ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED CHAWAMA RESULTS, MILES SAMPA CASE CITED





By:Thomas Afroman Mwale



United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso has been reported to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for allegedly transmitting unsolicited and unauthorized Chawama Constituency by-election results.





Mr Liswaniso is accused of prematurely publishing poll results on his Facebook page on January 15, 2026, claiming that UPND candidate Morgan Muunda had polled 1,724 votes, while his rival Bright Nundwe had garnered 1,316 votes.





In a letter dated January 16th 2026 addressed to ECZ Chairperson and delivered to the Commission on January 22nd 2026, Lusaka resident Isaiah John Bwanga argued that the conduct by Mr Liswaniso undermined public confidence in the electoral process, posed a risk to public peace, and had the potential to cause anarchy.





Mr Bwanga stated that it is an offence to announce, publish, or declare election results without authorization from the ECZ, noting that the alleged action contravenes the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, specifically Part 7, relating to candidates and election results.





He further argued that similar action taken against Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, who was arrested for allegedly transmitting false information regarding a fake polling station under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2025, should also be applied to Mr Liswaniso.





Mr Bwanga has since demanded that the ECZ report Mr Liswaniso to the Zambia Police Service, treat the matter with the urgency it deserves and compel him to provide credible evidence to support the results he allegedly communicated on Facebook.

