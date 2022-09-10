LITUNGA SIR MWANAWINA’S HONORARY DAY

By Brian Mundia Kabeleka

In the eve of the new year,1959, the Queen of England, Elizabeth II at her speech addressed to the Nation pulled out her honor list. On this new year’s honor list she pronounced the name of Mwanawina III. who became to be popularly known as Sir Mwanawina III KBE (Knight Commander – of the Order – of the British Empire.)

The first African to be so honored with KBE. The Sir Medals arose from the Services Mwanawina who was then a Sergeant rendered to the British during the First World War, commandeering the 2000 Barotse porters up to Serenje. The second Medal of a Knight is also by his services when he was the Senior Chief of Mankoya. He ordered his subjects to provide rubber from Mambongo tree species ….a special rubber substance needed for weaponry hardware during World War II to the British.

These services culminated from an understanding between King Lubosi Lewanika and King Edward VII in 1902 at SPITHEAD a site where the King or Queen of England inspects the immensity weaponry power of Great Britain in AIR on LAND and SEA .This is where The two Kings had a luncheon and a conducted tour for the Barotse King to site see the treasures of Britain.

When World War One broke out in 1914 Lewanika wrote to the British. Government that he was ready to join the war along side with Britain according to Spithead Agreement.

Britain replied that .as it was a good idea for Lewanika to get involved into the war….unfortunately the weapons used were too advanced for Africans to operate or plan for. Lewanika then contributed £1400 towards the War. Later Germany through their territories of Germany East and South West Africa..Tanzania and Namibia intensified the War in Africa.

Britain requested 2000 Porters from Lewanika. Within a couple of days, 2300 troops were assembled at Mongu’s Nandimba site enroute to Livingstone to board a train under the Command of Lewanika’s Son Mwanawina.

In pic: Litunga Mwanawina III with Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, at Lealui royal palace in Mongu in 1960.