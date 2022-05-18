LOCAL FARMERS OF LUBWE,MUKUMBI AND LWAMAZAMBO IN KALUMBILA DISTRICT HAVE THREATENED TO BLOCK THE ROAD LEADING TO THEIR FARMS WHERE BARRICK LUMWANA IS DOING SOME EXPLORATIONS IF THE MINE FAILS TO MEET THEIR DEMANDS

Story by Jacob Limbengo

Speaking during a meeting organized by Kalumbila district farmers association, the visibly angry affected farmers expressed their anger at barrack Lumwana mine sustainability manager Christopher Mukala who was called to hear the cries of the local farmers who have stopped farming activities due mining explorations.

The farmers vowed to take law into their own hands should the mine go ahead with mining activities after explorations are concluded in July as they will not allow their traditional land which was given to them by Chiefs to be grabbed from them by the mine.

The farmers who reached to an extent of blocking the road with logs due to frustrations after premature conclusion accused barrack Lumwana of playing with their minds.

Barrick has told farmers in the affected areas to venture into vegetable production and stop cassava and any other crop cultivation to allow the mine do some mining explorations in a bid to open a new mine.

But responding to queries from the affected farmers’ Barrick Lumwana mine sustainability manager Christopher Mukala said the mine did not force itself to start explorations in the mentioned land but sat and agreed with Chief Mumena, Chief Mukumbi, Chief Matebo, stakeholders and the government after discovering copper in the area in 2005.

He said the mine has also managed to dig two bole holes after concerns were raised by local people on water pollution in the stream due to mining drillings.

He called on the affected farmers to remain calm and wait until explorations are done in July.

Speaking earlier Kalumbila District Farmers Association Chairperson Nsubula Hachipabeenda said they were forced to organize the meeting after noticing that Barrick Lumwana has started entering people’s land without their consent.

He said farmers will suffer terribly because their livelihood depends on agricultural products they produce like maize, cassava and others crops are on halt due to mining drilling currently going on and called on relevant authorities to look into the matter

