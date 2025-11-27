LOOKS LIKE A SHIPPING CONTAINER BUT IT’S ACTUALLY CHINA’S NEW MISSILE THAT COULD HIT JAPAN





A Chinese startup just dropped a hypersonic missile that flies at Mach 7, dodges threats, launches from shipping containers, and ends its promo video by aiming straight at Japan.





The YKJ-1000 isn’t coming from a state-run defense giant, it was developed by a private Chinese firm called Space Transportation (or Lingkong Tianxing if you’re a local).





The company says it can mass-produce hypersonic missiles at just 10% of what traditional military manufacturers charge.





That means faster, cheaper, and potentially more unpredictable weapons – and it’s coming from outside China’s usual state-controlled arms industry.





The missile reportedly has an 800-mile range, can adjust its own flight path mid-air, and may eventually come with AI.





It’s also deployable from what looks like a basic cargo box. So yes, your next shipping container could be a missile silo.



The C-suite wars just went supersonic.



Source: Business Insider