LUBINDA SHOULD KEEP MUNDUBILE OUT OF HIS MOUTH – BM8 STUDENT MOVEMENT





Hon. Given Lubinda should refrain from attacking Hon. Brian Mundubile and dragging his name into unnecessary political debates.





When Bill 7 was before Parliament, Hon. Lubinda was serving as Patriotic Front faction Acting President. At that critical moment, he failed to convince or guide Members of Parliament within his ranks not to support the bill. In contrast, Hon. Brian Mundubile stayed away from the process together with other Members of Parliament who had earlier endorsed him.





It is therefore disappointing to now hear Hon. Lubinda attacking the Tonse Alliance, the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), and Hon. Brian Mundubile, alleging that those who supported Bill 7 have regrouped in the FDD. Such accusations are surprising, particularly considering that Hon. Lubinda himself accepted back into his camp individuals like Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, who had initially voted in support of Bill 7.





Hon. Lubinda has no moral authority to attack Hon. Brian Mundubile when he himself failed in his duties as Acting President by failing to contain and guide Members of Parliament within his own ranks during such a critical legislative process.





It appears Hon. Lubinda has a short memory. It is disappointing to see individuals we once looked up to conduct themselves below the standards expected of seasoned political leaders.





There is no need for opposition leaders to attack one another. However, if Hon. Lubinda chooses to continue on this path, we will not hesitate to respond and defend Hon. Brian Mundubile.



Kamfwa Kabwe

BM8 Student Movement