🟪 LUKASHENKO: BELARUS DOES NOT WANT WAR WITH UKRAINE



In a notable statement, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he apologized to President Volodymyr Zelensky and emphasized that Belarus has no intention of entering the war against Ukraine.





“If Vladimir took offence, I apologise to him for my words. I shouldn’t have said them, given that he is, after all, at war,” Lukashenko stated.





More significantly, he reiterated that Belarus does not plan military action against Ukraine and acknowledged the risks his country would face if drawn into the conflict.





“We understand that our key facilities could come under attack. As they have stated, they have already identified 500 such targets on Belarusian territory.”



Lukashenko also admitted that Belarus would be highly vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes if Minsk were to become directly involved in the war.





“If Ukraine starts attacking Belarus in the same way it is attacking Russia, we will be very vulnerable. We understand this, which is why we do not want to go to war.”





The comments reflect a reality that has become increasingly clear over the course of the war. While Belarus remains Russia’s closest military ally, it has so far avoided committing its own forces to combat in Ukraine.





The statement also comes after repeated demonstrations of Ukraine’s growing long-range strike capabilities, which have successfully targeted military and strategic infrastructure hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometers from the front line.





For now, Lukashenko’s message appears straightforward:



Belarus understands the risks.



And it does not want to become the next battlefield.