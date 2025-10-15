BREAKING NEWS: LUNGU FAMILY GIVES AN UPDATE ON STALLED NEGOTIATIONS WITH GOVERNMENT





By Brian Matambo, Sandton, South Africa



15 October 2025



In a strongly worded statement delivered by Hon. Makebi Zulu, spokesperson for the Lungu family, startling revelations have surfaced accusing the Zambian government of interference and deceit in the ongoing burial dispute of the late former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The family says that despite an agreement for mediation announced on 5 September 2025, the government secretly engaged in clandestine operations while pretending to act in good faith. Among the most alarming incidents was the hiring of a private investigator and plain-clothed police officers who allegedly tried to access the South African morgue where the late president’s body is kept.





According to internal morgue records, the investigator claimed to have been appointed by the Zambian government and sought to perform a post-mortem based on unverified social media rumours suggesting poisoning. The morgue refused the request, citing a court order preventing the release of the body.





When questioned by the family, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa reportedly denied knowledge of the incident and refused to issue a written statement clearing the government of involvement, a move the family says deepened their mistrust.





In another twist, a group calling itself the Progressive Forces of South Africa filed a police report alleging President Lungu was murdered. The family has described the group as a front used to smear and vilify the late president, pointing to its past actions supporting the Zambian government in court proceedings.





The statement also condemned online attacks against Archbishop Alick Banda, the family’s chosen mediator, accusing government-linked individuals of spreading falsehoods that have delayed mediation talks.





Despite the provocations, Hon. Makebi Zulu affirmed that the Lungu family remains steadfast in ensuring that the late president is laid to rest with dignity, in accordance with his wishes.





“This darkest hour will pass,” the statement concluded. “We will not allow dignity to be buried alongside President Lungu.”