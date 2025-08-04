Lungu Family lawyer appeared to be compromised – Sean Tembo

Sean Tembo has cast doubt on Edgar Lungu’s family lawyer, saying his courtroom submissions seemed compromised and veered off-script, but admits the family still stands a chance due to South African law being in their favour!
he writes:
His verbal submissions were making a departure from the written submissions, thereby strengthaening the case of the Applicant. But the family is winning, because SA law is on their side
Anyway, TILI TONSE 🤝 and the Future is SET ✌🏽
If South Africa government wants the lungu no hassle as their origin is unknown. They are nomads mashukulumbwe no established place of descent. Harbour them not needed in Zambia. Those thieves starting from fore fathers upto great great great grandparents