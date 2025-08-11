LUNGU FAMILY MAY OPT FOR PRIVATE BURIAL TO ENSURE DIGNITY

…..Family says they will not trade respect for politics





The family of the late former Zambian president Edgar Chagwa Lungu is prepared to hold a private burial if that is the only way to guarantee him a dignified send-off, says the family’s legal counsel and spokesperson, Hon. Makebi Zulu.





Speaking on South Africa’s Newzroom Africa, Zulu criticised the Pretoria High Court’s ruling that ordered Lungu’s remains be handed over to the Zambian government for repatriation and a state funeral, saying it disregards the family’s rights and agreed concessions





“The family’s goal is simple a dignified send-off. That cannot be guaranteed if the very people accused of violating his rights in life are put in charge of his burial in death,” Zulu said.





Zulu accused the court of narrowing its focus to a “purported agreement” while ignoring broader constitutional principles, including the authority of the next of kin and the fact that Lungu died a private citizen after being stripped of his former head-of-state benefits by the Hichilema administration.





“You cannot strip him of medical care, security, and all benefits, then suddenly claim public interest in his death. The family, not the state, must decide how he is laid to rest,” Zulu argued.





While the Zambian government has maintained it has an obligation to conduct the funeral as a state event, Zulu countered that international precedents including Nelson Mandela’s funeral show that family wishes can take precedence over political considerations.





He said if the courts ultimately side with the state, the family is ready to bury Lungu privately in South Africa, limiting attendance to selected individuals and ensuring the process reflects the late president’s and his family’s wishes.





Zulu stressed that the family is willing to wait for the legal process to conclude, even if it delays the burial. “If it takes longer, so be it. What matters most is dignity, both for the family and for President Lungu. That dignity will not be traded for expedience or political theatre,” he said.





The case now heads to the South African Supreme Court of Appeal, which will determine whether a family’s right to a dignified funeral can outweigh a state’s claim to control the burial of a former head of state.



©️ KUMWESU | August 11, 2025