Lungu lied about home raid – DEC



FORMER president Edgar Lungu yesterday advised his wife to keep a cool head not to be impassioned and scrappy like a hyena.







As the couple was leaving the Magistrates Court after the theft case, Esther became angry when Lungu showed her some pictures on his phone and misinformed her that police had raided their home in Lusaka East.



“We are here (at court) why send police officers to our home when we are away? “ she questioned.



However Lungu asked her to be calm not until they get home and assess the situation.



“They are talking of hyenas, today we are talking of hyenas they are still not ok,” he said whilst poking his head.



“We shouldn’t behave like hyenas let’s get home we see what they have left, then we contact the lawyers.”



Despite her husband having asked her to cool her temper, Esther still huffy saying the State was trying to pick a fight with her family.



“Because this is a fight,”she said.



But Lungu advised her not to be emotional and combative.



“If you become hysterical like hyenas, then the difference between you and them will not be noticed,” said Lungu before getting into his car.



The couple thanked their followers for their support and promised to update them.



However, two hours later the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) dispelled the false narrative created by Lungu that a joint team of investigative wings had raided his home.



DEC public relations officer Allan Tamba in a statement clarified that officers of the Commission had gone to Tasila’s house in Chifwema to serve her a call out so that she can appear before the Commission tomorrow for questioning at 11:30 hours.



“Contrary to social media claims and speculations that a joint operations team from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC), today August 14, 2024, did surround the house to the former Republican President of Zambia; Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu while him and his wife Mrs. Esther Lungu, were attending Court, at the Lusaka Magistrate Court, the DEC wishes to refute and dispel such assertions as no such operation took place,” the statement read.



“The Commission wishes to place on record that today, acting within the provisions of the Laws of the Republic of Zambia, a team of DEC officers did visit Mr. and Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa’s residence which is believed to be property Number F/4142/9/14/P- Farm behind Economic Zone- MFEZ Chifwema. The purpose of the said visit was to serve a Call- Out under Warrant, to Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa, who was said to be not at the residence.”



Tamba said the DEC officers introduced themselves to Tasila’s security personnel and one of them went to approach them with a short gun forcing them to re-introduce themselves and explain the purpose of their visit.



He said the security guards refused to collect the call out on the premise that Tasila was not home.



“Officers then got the original copy of the Call-Out and enclosed it in an envelope which was then addressed to Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa. Upon sealing the envelope, officers slid the subject envelope under the gate and drove-off,” said Tamba



“Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa is currently wanted for questioning by the Commission. The Commission wishes to indicate that we remain resolute in enforcing the law in a professional and judicious manner in order to ensure that justice prevails.”



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba August 15, 2024.