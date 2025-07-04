LUNGU’S BURIAL BY GOVT WOULD BE A MOCKERY — MAKEBI  ZULU

LUNGU’S BURIAL BY GOVT WOULD BE A MOCKERY — MAKEBI



By Darius Choonya



The family of late former President Edgar Lungu says it would be a mockery if the Zambian government insists on being the one to bury him.





Speaking on South African broadcaster SABC on Thursday July 3, 2025 , family spokesperson Makebi Zulu said the relationship between the Lungu family and the government had broken down, making such an arrangement unacceptable.





Mr. Zulu accused the Zambian government of deceit during earlier negotiations and stated that the decision to take the matter to court effectively blocked any further dialogue.





He revealed that former Malawian President Bakili Muluzi initially led the mediation efforts, but the talks yielded no positive outcome.





According to Mr. Zulu, the body of the late President belongs to the family not the state especially since Mr. Lungu had lost all his presidential benefits before his death.





He added that the family is satisfied the matter is now before the courts, which will determine the legal rights of both the family and the state regarding Mr. Lungu’s burial.





This comes after Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa told a press briefing that negotiations between the family and the state were still ongoing.





Meanwhile, the Zambian government is expected to file its amended notice of motion and supplementary affidavit on Friday, July 4, 2025, seeking the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body.





The Lungu family has also been directed to file their heads of argument and list of authorities by July 24, 2025, ahead of the court hearing set for August 4, 2025.



President Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in South Africa.





Following a dispute between the family and the Zambian state, the family opted to bury him in South Africa. However, on June 25, 2025, the Pretoria High Court halted the burial pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.