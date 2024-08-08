Lungu’s exaggerated narratives of JJ’s sickness, whilst planning his escape, confirms that Lungu is a huge crook

Former Zambian President Accused of Aiding Criminal Suspect’s Escape



ackground and Initial Accusation



Zambia has been abuzz with the news of the escape of a serial criminal, JJ Banda, who is ironically a lawmaker in the Zambian House of Representatives, from state custody. President Edgar Lungu, who has declared his intention to challenge his successor Hakainde Hichilema for the presidency, has been implicated in Banda’s escape. Lungu is accused of being the mastermind behind the incident.



The Alleged Abduction



Two months ago, JJ Banda’s alleged abduction in the early hours of the morning was surprisingly first announced by former President Lungu’s headquarters, even before police investigations began. That afternoon, Lungu led a horde of supporters and opposition political party allies to besiege a nearby police department where JJ’s SUV had been discovered, demanding that he be handed over to them.



Suspicious Actions by Lungu’s Faction



What was baffling was the Lungu-led mob’s hasty conclusion that JJ Banda had been abducted by government agents and that President Hichilema was responsible. JJ Banda was later discovered 30 km south of Zambia’s capital on an abandoned farm belonging to Lungu’s ally. The news of his discovery was again announced by Lungu’s political faction, who appeared to have advance information.



Historical Crimes and Political Interference



During Edgar Lungu’s rule, JJ Banda led a band of criminals that raided a police department, beat up officers, and stole firearms and ammunition. The police chief who attempted to arrest him was promptly fired by then-President Lungu. A year earlier, JJ had beaten up and urinated in the mouth of a journalist who questioned him about an alleged crime involving burning his girlfriend to death after she refused to abort his baby.



Renewed Legal Action and the Escape



After his alleged abduction, which many viewed as a choreographed attempt by the former President to cause anarchy in the country, the police revisited the crimes, charged him, and sent him to court in Eastern Zambia, where the crimes were committed. It was during this time that JJ escaped from the hospital after feigning an illness.



Lungu’s Threats and Current Status



A day earlier, Edgar Lungu had warned of bloodshed and an uprising if JJ died in prison. Many observers see this statement by the former President as a veiled attempt to divert attention. There has been no concrete news of JJ’s whereabouts since.

Jay Jay Drama

1. Some PF/UKWA aligned Law Enforcement Officers tip Jay Jay that he was about to be arrested for cases of alleged attempted murder and aggravated robbery;

2. The some team moots a scheme to pre-empt his arrest by faking an abduction;

3. The idea of an abduction was to create ethnic and regional conflict by creating an impression that Jay Jay was abducted and taken to Southern Province;

4. The political architects start creating stories that Jay Jay has been seen in Chikankata in Southern Province;

5. After sensing that the State was zeroing in on unearthing the alleged abduction, the “abductors” allegedly dump Jay Jay in Kafue;

6. The PF/ UKWA team, through UKWA Chairperson, Sakwiba Sikota, claim that Jay Jay was horribly tortured. Sikota held a Press Briefing where he alleged that the last time he saw such injuries was in 1991 on the late Cuthbert Ng’uni. Fake pictures of someone’s legs with injuries were circulated alleging that they belonged to Jay Jay to.justify their lies;

7. Quickly, Jay Jay is indicated into accusing some State House officials, to create an impression that the President was involved in the alleged abduction;

8. Fast forward, a fake story is created that one of Jay Jay’s legs has been amputated because he had been sick and the State was not taking him to the hospital after arresting and detaining him. A fake faceless picture of some with an amputated leg was circulated, to mislead the public that that was Jay Jay;

9. A classic one, Jay Jay, whom the PF/UKWA sang day and night that he was extremely sick and needed to be taken to the hospital, escapes from Chipata Hospital in Eastern Province where he was in the Correctional Facility awaiting court appearances!

10. Again, the PF Social Media Platforms are awash with innuendos that Jay Jay was abducted by the State from the hospital, notwithstanding the fact that one of his wives is an eye witnesse of how the Honourable Member of Parliament for Petauke Central Constituency escaped from lawful custody!