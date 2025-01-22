LUSAKA CENTRAL ZAMBIA POLICE OFFICER IN CHARGE DEFILES A MINOR



…Vincent Siyabona, Supt and OIC Lusaka Central Police Station now on the run….



LUSAKA CENTRAL POLICE STATION



DEFILEMENT



On Monday 13th January 2025 at 08:22 hrs, Kasisi Mission Police post under Chelstone Police Station received a report of Defilement from M/Collins Kabaso aged 38 years old of Mwambula Village who complained that his Daughter F/J/Ruth Kabaso aged 15 years was defiled by two unknown male persons she is able to identify known as Vincent and the other not known. This occurred on Sunday 13th January 2025 between 22:00hrs and 23:00hrs in Kasisi area. Medical report form was issued and victim was seen by medical personnel at UTH and were informed to go back for reviews after 14 days.



According to the Victim, she stated that on Sunday 13th January 2025 she was coming from Church at Kasisi and was walking towards her home in mponda area when she started feeling pain in her stomach and head. She decided to rest at Mangilazi City Council Check Point. At around 19:00hrs, a m/v Toyota Vitz approached and the driver asked if she was going to Mponda, a place ahead of them. When she agreed, they offered her a lift. She found 3 occupants of the vehicle. She joined a man at the back. Along the way, the man she sat with bought 5 pockets of cement. He also bought dried fish, tomatoes ,tablet of bathing soap and liquor.

When they reached her destination, the man she sat with whom she came to know as Vincent told her that they were going to drop her off on their way back. She said that she did not resist because she saw a small gun in the vehicle she also saw a police ID with the name Vincent. She narrated that they proceeded to a plot where they found workers doing construction work. Cement was offloaded and the three came out whilst she remained in the vehicle. During this time, the three were drinking beer.



At around 22:00 hrs they started returning. On their way, one of them offered her a clear drink in a disposable cup. She initially refused but they insisted and she drunk. After she started feeling dizzy. It was at this point when M/Vincent started caressing her and later undressed her trousers and pants and subsequently had sex at the back seat whilst the vehicle was moving slowly. Later the vehicle stopped and m/ Vincent went to sit in front whilst the one who was in front came to the back seat and also had sex with her.



After he finished, he asked her to dress up. She told them that she was scared to reach home because it was late but the driver assured her that he was going to speak to her parents. They reached her Aunt’s home around 23 hrs and she was handed over to her aunt who was waiting for her to come home. The driver indicated that they picked her from check point because she was not feeling well. The aunt thanked them for helping her. It was after they had left when her aunt inquired if she had not been abused by the men and she admitted. The aunt got suspicious when she noticed a change in her walking posture.



Since it was very late and that she looked tired, they decided to report the matter to police the following morning.

The father who works at Kasisi Clinic reported on behalf of his daughter. Medical report form was issued and she was taken to UTH. She was seen and were advised to go back for review after 14 days.



The plot where they went to was visited by # 50632 w/ const Mwale with two neighborhood and two workers were picked up.



The OIC for the post C/ insp. Musinda Willbroad stated that soon after officers picked up the two workers, he received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Mr Vincent Siyabona, Supt and OIC Lusaka Central Police Station asking why his workers had been picked. After he explained about the alleged incident, Mr Siyabona requested that his workers be not detained and that he was coming because he was aware about the matter. On that day he did not go to Kasisi. He went on Wednesday where he met the father in the office of oic Kasisi. He confirmed that they picked up the girl and returned her home late . However, he denied having defiled her.

Docket was opened after statements were recorded from complaints yet to be sent to Chelstone police station..