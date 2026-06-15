LUSAKA FAMILY CLAIMS NKOMBO DID NOT FULFIL COMPENSATION AFTER POURING & MAKING THEM DRINK KACHASU.





By John Shikabe



A family from Lusaka that previously attracted public attention after an incident involving illicit beer commonly known as kachasu has alleged that former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo, failed to fulfil a promise of financial support made to them.





Speaking in an interview, Cleaner Lungu, who earns a living through the sale of traditional beer, claimed that Mr. Nkombo had promised to assist the family financially following the incident but had not delivered on what was allegedly pledged.





Ms. Lungu expressed disappointment with the former minister, describing him as untrustworthy and urging voters in Mazabuka to carefully assess the character and leadership qualities of candidates seeking public office.





“We should be careful about the leaders we elect. People must look at a candidate’s honesty and commitment before giving them an opportunity to represent them,” she said.





Her daughter, Melissa Lungu, also criticized Mr. Nkombo, arguing that the manner in which the family was treated reflected a lack of concern for vulnerable members of society.





Melissa alleged that Mr. Nkombo had promised to provide enough financial support to enable the family to transition into another business venture away from the sale of illicit beer.





However, she claimed that the family only received less than K1,000.

She further argued that voters should carefully evaluate the conduct of aspiring leaders before making electoral decisions.





Efforts to obtain a response from Mr. Nkombo regarding the allegations were unsuccessful by press time-PTV2