Lusaka High Court Judge Continues to Delay PF Matter- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Lusaka High Court Judge Continues to Delay PF Matter



● On June 27th 2024, Miles Sampa removed Morgan Ngona as Secreatry General.

● Miles Sampa dissolved the Central Committee.





● Miles Sampa made changes at the National Assembly and removed expelled MP, Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.





● Speaker of the National Assembly, Nellie Mutti, despite these legitimate action, refused to implement the decision of the Patriotic Front.





Court Matters;



● 15 days later after his expulsion, Morgan Ngona obtained an exparte injunction to contest his removal, and the dissolution of the Central Committee.





● Lusaka High Court Judge, Mrs. Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu granted the injunction and also allowed Robert Chabinga to join the case.



● After obtaining the injunction, both Morgan Ngona and Robert Chabinga have not bothered to prosecute the matter.





● Miles Sampa has since applied that the matter be dismissed for want of prosecution



● That this action was commenced by way of Writ of Summons and Statement of

Claim dated 3rd July, 2024, by the Plaintiff, Morgan Ng’ona, who purports to sue

as Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party.





● That the Plaintiff’s claims concern, among other things, declaratory and

injunctive reliefs challenging decisions allegedly made by the Defendant in his capacity as President of the Patriotic Front Party, including the dissolution of the Central Committee, without the alleged requisite notifications or ratifications.





●That following the entry of appearance and service of pleadings, the

Court set the 26th of March, 2025 at 12:40hrs for a Status conference.



● Both Morgan Ngona and Robert Chabinga DID NOT even bother to attend.





● That in light of the foregoing, it is just and equitable that the Court

dismisses the Plaintiff’s action for want of prosecution and for failure to comply

with the repeated Orders and Direction of the court including those issued on the 26th of March, 2025.





● When matter finally came up on the 29th July 2025, Ngona’s lawyer claimed that they were saved late by Sampa’s lawyers.

● Rea tion from Judge Concepto Zulu was surprising and confusing. She went on a long lecture why has NOT dealt the matter for one year despite repeated orders and directives by the Court to the duo.





She stated “You people have been making several applications instead of allowing me to determine the main matter and in the end its me being blamed for delaying the case or PUBLIC INTEREST”.

● Instead of dismissing the matter for want of merit and prosecution, she adjourned the case again to 2nd of October, 2025.





Lawyers efforts to push for earlier date were flatly denied by Judge Zulu stating that the.months of August, September were unavailable.





Last year, Miles Sampa had complained to the Chief Justice by the unusual delay by Judge Zulu to delay the case unnecessary.

When Sampa applied for contempt proceedings against Ngona and Chabinga for their continued holding of press Conference in defiance of Court orders.





● Sampa’s request for contempt proceedings against the Registrar of Societies who has changed the records of office holders, illegaly has not been heard.