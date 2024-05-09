Lusaka Magistrates Court has detained Chishimba Kambwili after Miles Sampa withdrew as his surety

KAMBWILI DETAINED, MILES WITHDRAWS AS SURETY

Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili has been detained by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

This follows the decision of PF faction President, Miles Sampa, to withdraw his surety in a matter in which Dr. Kambwili is accused of unlawful assembly.

Dr. Kambwili had appeared before court on a wheelchair for a return of his bench warrant.

Miles Sampa writes…

Since Monday been scheduled to be in Southern Provice with the Parliament Health Committee but could not travel as was needed to appear in person at the Magistrate Court in my capacity as surity in the Chishimba Kambwili (CK) vs the People case. This is because he did not appear in the last and previous sessions because he was not well.

As I also belong to the Pan African Parliament and out of the Country some times when the Court schedules the case, it proved difficult to carry on as surity in this case aswell as effectively do my community and national duties.

This morning therefore I submitted to the Judge handling the case that was recusing or requesting to be removed from the case as surity due to reasons stated above. This I had also informed my brother CK and his lawyers two days ago so they have enough time to prepare a replacement for me.

The Judge granted me the surity exit request and has given CK by end of the day to complete formalities for the replacement surity which he stated already been arranged.

Best wishes in this case Hon CK.

MBS08.05.2024