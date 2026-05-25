LUSAKA MAN SEEKS TO MARRY ‘SUFFERING’ SIDE-CHICK TO IMPROVE HER LIFE



A woman of Situmbeko Township in Lusaka has told the court that her husband, Mutale Chewe, informed her that he wanted to marry another woman because she came from a poor family and needed a better life.





According to the woman, Chewe said marrying the alleged side-chick would help improve her living conditions and support her financially.





The matter came to light during court proceedings, where the wife expressed disappointment over her husband’s decision to take another wife while they were still married.





She told the court that her husband openly defended his intentions, insisting that the woman was “suffering” and needed assistance through marriage.



-NewsDiggers