Lusaka Thieves “Celebrate” Agricultural Show With Own Harvest – Loot Property Worth K343,990



Police Recover a Whopping K16,105 as Investigations Drag On





While thousands flocked to the Lusaka Agricultural and Commercial Show to showcase Zambia’s development and innovation, a group of cunning thieves decided to hold their own “exhibition” a grand showcase of crime looting property worth a staggering K343,990.00 during the week-long event.





According to police, the thieves made off with the goods in what can only be described as a heist disguised as a trade fair, taking full advantage of the bustling crowds and distracted exhibitors.





However, the long arm of the law has come through in flying colours, heroically recovering about 5% of the stolen properties, about K16,105.00, investigations are ongoing,” police stated and have reassured the public that efforts are being made to recover the rest, presumably one coin at a time.





While some came to see tractors, livestock, and local innovations, others clearly saw the event as a chance to reap where they didn’t sow quite literally.





Police have urged citizens to remain calm and continue cooperating with investigators, adding that they’re confident more breakthroughs will come possibly before the next show, if we’re lucky.



©️ KUMWESU | August 6, 2025