M.I.A. Reveals First Thing Jay-Z Asked Her To Do After Signing To Roc Nation

Artiste M.I.A., born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, recently took to Instagram Live to make some revelations.

She discussed the dissolution of her once-promising musical career and named a few famous people who contributed to her downfall.

In her IG discussion, one noteworthy name the Paper Planes rapper called out was Jay-Z, claiming she refused to fulfill his sexist request upon signing to his label.

According to M.I.A., Jay-Z asked her to go under the knife to drastically change her appearance after she signed to his label, Roc Nation, in 2012.

In that short clip, which various Instagram accounts have posted, M.I.A. said:

“The first thing [Jay-Z] asked me to do was get plastic surgery.”

She also expressed her suspicion that people in the music industry may watch her Instagram Live and say that she’s merely “insecure” about her music career dying down and she’s only calling people out now to “massage her ego.”

“I’m not insecure because I would have gotten plastic surgery. So their argument of ‘Maya’s fucking insecure; that’s why she needs to fucking massage her ego’ fails. It fails because you turn around and ask; What women do you know who haven’t had plastic surgery around [Jay-Z]? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t, which already proves the fact it’s not insecurity.”

Even though M.I.A. didn’t specify which procedure Jay-Z asked her to do, in her full-length Instagram Live video, she listed a few procedures people in the music industry have suggested she get done.

“I’m not going to bleach my skin, no I’m not going to get a fucking nose job, no I’m not going to get fucking filler,” the Grammy-nominated musician said 54 minutes into the video.

“Because I’m 100% content, happy, and at peace with exactly how God designed it. That’s why.”

Elsewhere in the video, M.I.A. does say that musician Azealia Banks was the one who suggested she bleach her skin to be “accepted in the music world” because she’s too “dark-skinned.”

Both Roc Nation and Jay-Z have yet to comment, and it sure doesn’t seem to be anytime soon.

What makes this ironic is that just last week Roc Nation started a true crime podcast and just last week, in an amended lawsuit from October, the plaintiff, who filed as “Jane Doe,” revised a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs to include Jay-Z accusing him of raping her at the age of 13.

In the suit, the then 13-year-old alleges that during a 2000 house party after the MTV Video Music Awards, Jay-Z and Diddy drugged her and took turns raping her while an unnamed female celebrity watched.