Macron Hits Back at US Visa Ban: “Europe’s Digital Rules Will Not Be Dictated from Outside”



French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned the United States’ decision to impose visa restrictions on former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and four other European figures, describing the move as intimidation aimed at weakening Europe’s digital sovereignty.





According to France, the US measures are a direct response to the European Union’s tough new digital regulations, which place strict obligations on powerful technology platforms operating within Europe. These laws — including rules on competition, data protection, and online content — were adopted democratically by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, reflecting the sovereign will of European citizens.





Macron stressed that EU digital laws apply only within Europe, are not designed to target the United States or any other country, and are meant to ensure fair competition, protect users, and guarantee that illegal activities offline are also illegal online.





“The rules governing Europe’s digital space will not be decided outside Europe,” France said, warning that visa bans and political pressure would not force the EU to abandon its regulatory autonomy.





The dispute comes amid growing tension between Washington and Brussels over Europe’s crackdown on major global tech companies, many of which are US-based. European regulators argue that these platforms have grown too powerful, threatening fair markets, democracy, and user rights.





France confirmed that it is working closely with the European Commission and EU partners to respond collectively and to defend Europe’s digital sovereignty, making it clear that external pressure will not reverse laws passed through legitimate democratic processes.





The message from Paris is firm: Europe will regulate its own digital space — and it will not be bullied into submission.



🇫🇷🇪🇺 Digital sovereignty is not negotiable