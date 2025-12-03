MACRON IN CHINA: CAN EUROPE STILL MATTER IN A WORLD OF GIANTS?



Macron’s 3-day visit to Beijing is more than just another diplomatic stop, it’s a strategic gamble at a time when Europe’s global influence is under pressure.





Officially, he wants better trade terms for French companies and to attract Chinese investment. But the deeper aim is geopolitical: persuade Xi to use his leverage over Putin and help end the war in Ukraine.





That’s a heavy lift. China hasn’t condemned the invasion, continues to back Russia economically, and benefits from a divided West.





Still, Macron is betting that dialogue matters, and that Europe can remain a diplomatic force in a world tilting toward hard power blocs led by Washington and Beijing.





This trip also reflects growing urgency inside the EU. The trade imbalance with China is massive. Industrial overcapacity, unfair subsidies, and market barriers are fuelling calls in Brussels to rethink the bloc’s China policy.





Macron is walking a fine line: don’t alienate Beijing, but don’t appear naive or desperate either.





For Xi, the visit is a win. Hosting a major European leader helps China push back against claims of isolation, even as it deepens ties with Moscow and clashes with the U.S.





Whether Macron can move the needle on trade or peace remains to be seen. But in today’s fractured world, presence isn’t power, results are.



Source: NY Post