MACRON: TRUMP THOUGHT UKRAINE WOULD LOSE — NOW HE THINKS DIFFERENTLY





🇺🇸🇺🇦🇪🇺 French President Emmanuel Macron says Donald Trump entered 2025 believing Ukraine was likely to lose the war, but changed his position after seeing that many of the predictions surrounding Ukraine’s collapse never came true.





“Remember January-February 2025. He thought Ukraine would lose. But he saw that everything he was told — ‘they will break’, ‘they will not survive the winter’ — turned out to be untrue,” Macron said.



That shift is significant because it reflects a broader reality that has repeated itself throughout the war.





Ukraine was not supposed to survive the opening invasion. It did.



Ukraine was not supposed to retake large portions of Kharkiv Oblast. It did.



Ukraine was not supposed to force the Russian Black Sea Fleet out of much of the western Black Sea. It did.





Ukraine was not supposed to build one of the world’s most advanced drone warfare programs while under constant attack. Yet here we are.



According to Macron, Trump also became increasingly frustrated after seeing that Russia was failing to honor commitments and was not seriously engaging in efforts to end the war.





The comments come as Ukraine continues demonstrating its resilience both on the battlefield and far behind enemy lines. While Russia continues advancing in some sectors through costly assaults, Ukraine is striking oil refineries, bridges, logistics hubs, command posts, and military infrastructure hundreds of kilometers from the front.





Macron said he believes Trump will not only deepen support for Ukraine but also increase pressure on Moscow.



Whether that prediction proves correct remains to be seen.





What is clear is that more than three years into the war, Ukraine continues to confound those who repeatedly predicted its defeat.



Every winter they were supposed to break.



Every year they were supposed to collapse.



They are still here. 🇺🇦