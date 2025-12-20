Madlanga Commission delivers interim report to the president, vows to continue despite witness murder





The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has reached a pivotal moment, submitting its Interim Report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 December 2025.





The report comes after three months of intense hearings sparked by the explosive allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July. To date, the commission has heard testimony from 37 witnesses over 45 days, amassing over 8,000 pages of transcripts and 120 bundles of evidence.





In a stark reminder of the high stakes involved, the commission’s statement condemned the “brutal killing” of witness Marius van der Merwe outside his home in early December. Labelling it an “inflection point,” spokesperson Jeremy Michaels stated the murder highlights the “determination of certain criminal elements” to obstruct justice. The commission defiantly vowed it “will not be intimidated” and called for law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to book.





Despite the intimidation, the commission reports renewed vigour, with more witnesses coming forward. Its work has been supported by extensive public and media engagement, with live streams reaching millions.





The commission will now break over the festive season, with essential staff preparing for a resumption of public hearings in January 2026. Dozens more witnesses are scheduled to testify next year as the high-profile inquiry continues its pursuit of accountability.