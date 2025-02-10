Mafinga Residents Accuse MP Chabinga of Neglect, Prioritizing PF Power Struggles



Residents of Mafinga Constituency have expressed disappointment in their Member of Parliament, Robert Chabinga, accusing him of neglecting his duties while engaging in political fights over the leadership of the Patriotic Front (PF). Constituents say their MP has abandoned developmental projects and is more focused on party battles than addressing the pressing needs of the people who elected him. Many residents believe that his obsession with politics is the reason Mafinga remains one of the most underdeveloped districts in Zambia.





Concerned residents noted that key infrastructure such as roads, schools, and banking services remain inadequate, forcing people to travel long distances to neighboring districts such as Isoka and Nakonde just to access basic services. “Every rainy season, students at Muyombe Day School and Muyombe Boarding School struggle to get to school because of the terrible road network,” one parent lamented. “We have an MP, but his focus is elsewhere.”



Another resident criticized Chabinga for failing to utilize the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) effectively, saying there are no major projects to show for his time in office. “Other MPs are making good use of their CDF allocations to improve their constituencies, but here in Mafinga, Chabinga is busy ‘dancing for CDF’ instead of working for the people,” said a visibly frustrated youth. “We see MPs in other districts building roads, clinics, and schools. Why is Mafinga left behind?”





Many residents also questioned how Chabinga was awarded a leadership certificate in the UK, considering his lack of visible achievements in his constituency. “What kind of good leadership is being recognized when your people are suffering?” asked one community leader. “We are tired of MPs who only talk but fail to deliver. Chabinga is more interested in power struggles within PF than ensuring that Mafinga gets the development it deserves.”



The constituency’s lack of financial services remains a major challenge, with locals having to travel long distances to access banks. “Imagine risking your life on bad roads just to withdraw money,” said another resident. “Can Zambia develop when MPs like Chabinga ignore their communities and focus on personal political ambitions?” The frustrations come at a time when the government has emphasized the need for MPs to use CDF for grassroots development, something residents feel Chabinga has failed to do.





With the 2026 elections fast approaching, Mafinga residents are calling on their MP to refocus his priorities or risk being voted out. “We are tired of suffering,” a resident concluded. “If Chabinga cannot put Mafinga first, then he does not deserve another term in office.” Residents are urging the government to intervene and ensure that the constituency receives the attention it desperately needs before more damage is done.



©️ KUMWESU