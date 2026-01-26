BREAKING: Magaya Nabbed Again! Fresh Arrest at Court After Rape Case Falls Apart





Controversial preacher Walter Magaya found himself back in handcuffs at the Harare Magistrates Court, just moments after his rape trial appeared to crumble.





The court was told that one of the women accusing him has pulled out of the case, while the other is now living in Ireland.

Despite the setback for prosecutors, Magaya was swiftly whisked away in a CID vehicle bearing number 76. Authorities have yet to reveal what new charges, if any, he will be facing.