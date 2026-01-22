MAKEBI ZULU MEETS NGONI CHIEFS AMID TIGHT SECURITY

ZULU MEETS NGONI CHIEFS AMID TIGHT SECURITY

Presidential candidate for the 2026 Presidential Elections, Makebi Zulu, has held engagements with Ngoni traditional leaders in Chipata, Eastern Province.



Mr Zulu paid a courtesy call on several chiefs, including Senior Chief Nzamane, Chief Madzimawe, Chief Munukwa, Chief Saili, Chief Maguya, and Chief Mshawa during his visit to the provincial capital.



Meanwhile, heightened security was recorded at Ephendukeni Palace yesterday after police officers surrounded the residence of Paramount Chief Mpezeni.



This appeared to be an attempt to prevent Mr Zulu and his delegation from meeting the Ngoni paramount chief.