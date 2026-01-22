MAKEBI ZULU MOURNS PASSING OF CHITIMUKULU’S WIFE



Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of the wife of His Royal Highness the Chitimukulu, Paramount Chief of the Bemba people.





Mr Zulu said the news was received with profound sorrow and a heavy heart, describing the loss as both personal to the royal household and significant to the nation’s cultural heritage and traditional leadership.





He conveyed his deepest condolences to His Royal Highness the Chitimukulu and the Bemba Royal Establishment, noting the late Queen’s legacy of grace, humility, and cultural stewardship.





Mr Zulu stated that the Queen’s unwavering dedication to preserving tradition and unity within the chiefdom would continue to inspire generations.





He affirmed solidarity with the royal family and the people of the Bemba chiefdom during this period of mourning.



Mr Zulu further urged the nation to observe the moment with dignity, respect for custom, and unity.





He emphasised the importance of supporting the Bemba Royal Establishment in this difficult time.





Mr Zulu prayed for comfort, strength, and peace for His Royal Highness the Chitimukulu, the royal family, and the people of Zambia.