Makhadzi Finally Speaks Out on Kwaslondon Festival Chaos

Makhadzi, an award-winning musician and beloved performer, has addressed the turmoil at the Kwaslondon Fun, Games & Musical Festival. Held on December 26, 2024, at Makwassie Stadium in Wolmaransstad, North West, the event descended into chaos when she did not appear as scheduled.

In her official statement, Makhadzi revealed that her absence was due to the event promoter’s failure to meet the agreed-upon payment terms.

Her team explained: “We did not receive the balance within the 14 days as outlined in the contract.” The failure to honor these terms left fans outraged and sparked violent protests at the venue.



A Festival with a Mission: From Charity to Chaos

The Kwaslondon Festival, known for its dedication to supporting underprivileged families and funding community bursaries, was intended to feature Makhadzi as its headliner. The event, now in its 16th year, has a history of fostering community development. However, this year’s edition took a dark turn.

Fans eagerly awaited Makhadzi’s performance, which was scheduled for 10:00 PM. As hours passed with no appearance or explanation, frustration grew. At 5:00 AM, organisers attempted to appease the crowd by introducing an impersonator resembling Makhadzi. The deception backfired spectacularly, igniting outrage that culminated in fans throwing objects at the stage and setting it ablaze.

Emergency Response and Consequences

Emergency services and law enforcement were dispatched to the scene as tensions spiraled out of control. Although no fatalities occurred, the impersonator suffered minor injuries during the unrest. By the time the fire was extinguished, the stage, sound equipment, and other infrastructure had been extensively damaged.

A spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

“While we empathize with the frustration, such destructive behavior is unacceptable and will be dealt with accordingly.”

Makhadzi’s Official Statement: The Contractual Dispute

On December 27, 2024, Makhadzi Entertainment released a detailed statement addressing the incident. The statement revealed that the promoter had failed to fulfil contractual obligations, including settling the full payment within the agreed 14-day timeframe. Despite receiving an initial deposit and an additional R3,000 for promotional materials, the remaining balance was not paid, prompting the artist to withdraw from the event.

“Makhadzi and her team only proceed with confirmed events where all contractual terms are honoured”

Her team expressed deep regret over the chaos and disappointment but emphasized the importance of adhering to professional standards.

Scrutiny on the Promoter’s Role

Communications between Makhadzi’s team and the promoter, Ismael Gauteng, were leaked, showcasing repeated reminders about the outstanding payment. Despite these efforts, the promoter failed to settle the balance, leading to Makhadzi’s absence. Attempts to reach Ismael Gauteng for comment have been unsuccessful, and criticism has flooded social media, with many holding the promoter accountable for the debacle.