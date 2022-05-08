The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating UTM and Vice President Saulos Chilima over the procurement of UTM vehicles.

The bureau has confirmed that it has launched a probe into the purchase of the vehicles.

ACB Director General Martha Chizuma said they received two complaints on the issue and they are screening them.

UTM reportedly purchased the vehicles as it is strategizing for 2025 presidential elections, in which Chilima could be one of the contestants.

According to a published report, UTM bought over 100 vehicles – Nissan 4×4 vehicles at K30 million each as well as 4×2 vehicles at K28 million each.

A concerned citizen identified as Gosten Chinseu took the matter to ACB, asking the bureau to launch a probe into procurement of 44 vehicles by a UTM sympathiser.

He argued that UTM’s accumulation of assets and resources need to be scrutinized even though the party does not receive funds from Government.

UTM Party spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo said the issue is in the hands of the ACB.

“We believe in the independence of the ACB, and we want it to do its work,” he said.

Section 27 (2) of the Political Parties Act allows political parties to solicit support from well-wishers whether they are individuals or organisations for the purposes of financing their activities.

However, the act compels political parties to disclose to the Registrar of Political Parties sources of their funding and any donations.

The thresholds for disclosures are K1 million and above if the donation is coming from an individual; and K2 million and above if the donation is coming from an organization.