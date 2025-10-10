‎Malawi Broadcasting Corporation has ‎apologised Mutharika for making inappropriate partisan comments before elections, in support of Chakwera

‎Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General George Kasakula has ‎apologised to the newly elected President Peter Mutharika for making inappropriate partisan comments before elections, in support of Chakwera.



‎In January 2025, Kasakula said:

‎“Peter Mutharika is too old to lead the country and would just sleep at State House, while Dalitso Kabambe cannot be trusted because he stole the party he is leading.”



‎This life has a habit of humbling people. Bo Kasakula has eaten a humble pie. He now looks foolish, the Fossil he was deriding has eaten the Bible again as kateka.



From “there is no opposition”, “Mutharika is too old to win any election” to “I am sorry your excellency.”



‎All this embarrassment would have been avoided if Kasakula was professional. I don’t understand why Africans love to cheapen institutions of governance with unnecessary political praise and worship, when their positions demands professionalism.





If your throat is itching for praise and worship, but you occupy a position that prohibits such conduct, just resign to join politics, so that you can freely do your madongodongo without bringing ridicule to the institution.





Today, a lot of institutions in Africa enjoy zero public confidence because of individuals like bo Kasakula. People can’t even face judges without thinking they are facing a cadre, a weapon in the hands of the oppressor.





If you got your job via cadre-ism, at least, hide your claws.



Class Dismissed! – Yona Musukwa