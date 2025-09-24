MALAWI ELECTORAL COMMISSION TO DECLARE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WINNER TODAY AT 2PM





By: Times 360 Malawi



The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that it will declare the winner of the presidential election today at 2 p.m.





MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa explained that, for this reason, the Commission will not be addressing the nation before the scheduled announcement.





He also clarified that MEC has not received any court injunction preventing it from releasing the election results.





Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera earlier sought a court order to stop MEC from announcing the results until certain issues were reviewed.





However, the court only agreed to hear the matter but rejected the request to block the release of the results.





The announcement was made yesterday at the totaling Center.



