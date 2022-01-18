Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged to give each player for the Flames an equivalent of $1,200 if they beat Senegal this evening in the must-win Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match in Cameroon.

“His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera , President of the Republic of Malawi, pledges to honour the Malawi National Football Team, the Flames, if they proceed to the next round in the Africa Cup of Nation’s match against Senegal scheduled for Tuesday, the 18th January 2022,” a statement from the Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda reads. 800 Malawi Kwacha=$.

“The President pledges to honour each member of the Flames who will play in the Group B qualifiers match with MK1 million, while the reserve squad will be honoured with MK500, 000 each.”

Earlier, real estate firm, Hills and Associates Limited rewarded Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango a 20m x 30m piece of land valued at $5, 625 in the capital Lilongwe for scoring a brace in Malawi’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over Zimbabwe on Friday.

Furthermore, the firm has offered the rest of the players a 40 percent discount for any piece of land they may wish to buy in recognition of their relatively impressive start to Group B AFCON campaign.

A poultry and animal feeds firm, Kelfoods, has since gone a step further, offering each player for the 129th ranked team an eggs tray worth $4 for a year if they beat joint group leaders Senegal in a decisive match on Tuesday.

“If the Flames win against Senegal, Kelfoods will be giving a tray of Donna’s eggs to each of the players every month for the whole year,” the company announced.

Each Flames player pockets $625 for a win and the FA has promised to double the amount in the knockout stages in addition to the $100 daily external travel allowance for each of the players.

Africa’s top ranked side Senegal and Guinea are on four points apiece, one point ahead of Malawi who last appeared at the AFCON finals in 2010 and the win over Zimbabwe was their second ever at the continental showpiece.